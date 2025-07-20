Left Menu

BJP Leaders Rescued from Elevator Ordeal at Vasai Event

BJP MLC Praveen Darekar and two MLAs were trapped in an overcrowded elevator for 10 minutes during an event in Vasai. They were rescued with iron rods by BJP workers. The elevator, meant for 10, had 17 occupants. No injuries occurred, and all participants returned to the event.

Updated: 20-07-2025 19:43 IST
  • India

BJP MLC Praveen Darekar and two MLAs encountered a dramatic situation when they became trapped inside an overcrowded elevator for nearly 10 minutes during a public event on Sunday in Vasai.

The incident occurred at a banquet hall in Kaul Heritage City, where a camp focused on the self-redevelopment of dilapidated buildings was underway. According to organizers, the elevator's technical malfunction was due to it being overloaded with 17 passengers, beyond its capacity of 10.

Thanks to the quick response of BJP workers and security personnel on site, the trapped individuals were rescued safely using iron rods to pry open the elevator doors. All occupants emerged uninjured, allowing Darekar and his colleagues to resume their attendance at the event.

