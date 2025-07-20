Trump's Pledge for Afghan Refugees: A Political Battlefield
Former President Donald Trump has expressed his intent to assist Afghans detained in the UAE. The UAE, a U.S. ally, has hosted Afghans since the U.S. troop withdrawal. Nearly 200,000 Afghans have resettled in the U.S., while other countries are adopting stricter asylum measures amid concerns over Taliban-led Afghanistan.
Former President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would take action to assist Afghans who have been held in the United Arab Emirates after fleeing their country, which is now under Taliban control.
During his term, Trump was known for enacting stringent immigration policies, including halting refugee resettlements. However, he suggested an intervention following reports that UAE officials might return some Afghan refugees to Afghanistan.
As numerous countries continue to fortify their asylum policies, the call for Afghan refugee protection remains a significant concern, especially for those who contributed to U.S. operations in Afghanistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
