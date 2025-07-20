Left Menu

Trump Vows Support for Afghans Stranded in UAE Amid Political Debate

Former President Donald Trump expressed his intention to aid Afghan refugees stranded in the UAE since the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban's ascension. Calls grow for a swift response to prevent further hardships, with some Afghans facing deportation from various countries. Advocates urge prompt U.S. action for these vulnerable individuals.

20-07-2025
In a recent statement on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump pledged to assist Afghan refugees stranded in the United Arab Emirates since the Taliban took over their homeland. This follows significant migration shifts after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan, leading to the displacement of many Afghans seeking safety.

The report from 'Just the News,' suggesting UAE might return some refugees to the Taliban, has raised concerns among advocates who urge Trump to convert his words into action. However, the exact status of these claims remains unverified, and the State Department has not commented on the situation.

Over the past two years, countries like the U.S., Canada, and several European nations have grappled with the complexities of Afghan resettlement, highlighting the need for international cooperation. Advocates emphasize that Afghans face imminent threats, particularly under Taliban rule, and call for expedited processes to secure their safety.

