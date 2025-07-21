Left Menu

Political Shift: Anwar Raja Joins DMK Amid AIADMK-BJP Tensions

In a significant political shift, AIADMK's former MP Anwar Raja, known for opposing AIADMK's alliance with BJP, has joined DMK. Raja criticized BJP's influence on AIADMK and expressed confidence in DMK leader M.K. Stalin's leadership. His move underscores continuing political tensions in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-07-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:50 IST
Political Shift: Anwar Raja Joins DMK Amid AIADMK-BJP Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political turn, Anwar Raja, AIADMK's former MP and minority face in Ramanathapuram, has joined the DMK. This development occurred in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, signaling Raja's dissatisfaction with AIADMK's alliance with BJP.

Raja, a prominent figure, voiced his concern over AIADMK's weakening stance due to its BJP ties. He emphasized the threat of Hindi imposition and the erosion of state autonomy posed by the BJP-led central government. Raja's shift led to his expulsion from AIADMK.

Expressing confidence in DMK's leadership, Raja highlighted Chief Minister Stalin's effective measures in protecting Tamil Nadu's interests. He criticized the BJP's intentions to destabilize Dravidian parties in the state, predicting a favorable outcome for DMK under Stalin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025