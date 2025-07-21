Political Shift: Anwar Raja Joins DMK Amid AIADMK-BJP Tensions

In a dramatic political turn, Anwar Raja, AIADMK's former MP and minority face in Ramanathapuram, has joined the DMK. This development occurred in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, signaling Raja's dissatisfaction with AIADMK's alliance with BJP.

Raja, a prominent figure, voiced his concern over AIADMK's weakening stance due to its BJP ties. He emphasized the threat of Hindi imposition and the erosion of state autonomy posed by the BJP-led central government. Raja's shift led to his expulsion from AIADMK.

Expressing confidence in DMK's leadership, Raja highlighted Chief Minister Stalin's effective measures in protecting Tamil Nadu's interests. He criticized the BJP's intentions to destabilize Dravidian parties in the state, predicting a favorable outcome for DMK under Stalin.

(With inputs from agencies.)