Operation Sindoor Sparks Fierce Debate in Rajya Sabha

The government, on Monday, assured the Rajya Sabha that discussions will cover all aspects of Operation Sindoor, responding to the Opposition's immediate call for a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and India's military actions against Pakistan.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar promised Opposition MPs a full discussion, planning to consult with party leaders despite halting proceedings briefly due to mounting tensions.

Opposition Leader and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized U.S. President Donald Trump's statements about mediating between India and Pakistan during the operation as 'humiliating', with BJP Leader J P Nadda affirming the government's readiness for a detailed debate.

