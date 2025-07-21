Operation Sindoor Sparks Fierce Debate in Rajya Sabha
The Indian government expressed willingness to discuss Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha amid demands by the Opposition to debate India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Tensions rose following claims from U.S. President Donald Trump about mediating between India and Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
The government, on Monday, assured the Rajya Sabha that discussions will cover all aspects of Operation Sindoor, responding to the Opposition's immediate call for a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and India's military actions against Pakistan.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar promised Opposition MPs a full discussion, planning to consult with party leaders despite halting proceedings briefly due to mounting tensions.
Opposition Leader and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized U.S. President Donald Trump's statements about mediating between India and Pakistan during the operation as 'humiliating', with BJP Leader J P Nadda affirming the government's readiness for a detailed debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
