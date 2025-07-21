Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Disruption of Opposition Voice in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, expressed frustration over the inability to speak in Lok Sabha as the opposition leader. The House faced protests for a discussion on Operation Sindoor, aiming for dialogue post-Pahalgam terror attacks. Speaker Om Birla promised a platform for all issues after Question Hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Disruption of Opposition Voice in Lok Sabha
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In an impassioned address to the media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the government's hindrance of his ability to speak as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The Monday session was marked by escalating tensions as members of the opposition protested and demanded a fair opportunity to raise their voices.

The session saw heated interruptions as opposition parties, led by the Congress, demanded a debate on Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror strikes. Despite Speaker Om Birla's assurances that issues would be taken up post-Question Hour, frustration boiled over, resulting in the House's adjournment twice.

Gandhi's comments came amid a backdrop of high-profile tributes, including the honoring of deceased MPs and victims of terror attacks and plane crashes. The Speaker highlighted an upcoming discussion on space exploration following astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's return from the space station, showcasing the session's wide-ranging agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025