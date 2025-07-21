Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Disruption of Opposition Voice in Lok Sabha

In an impassioned address to the media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the government's hindrance of his ability to speak as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The Monday session was marked by escalating tensions as members of the opposition protested and demanded a fair opportunity to raise their voices.

The session saw heated interruptions as opposition parties, led by the Congress, demanded a debate on Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror strikes. Despite Speaker Om Birla's assurances that issues would be taken up post-Question Hour, frustration boiled over, resulting in the House's adjournment twice.

Gandhi's comments came amid a backdrop of high-profile tributes, including the honoring of deceased MPs and victims of terror attacks and plane crashes. The Speaker highlighted an upcoming discussion on space exploration following astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's return from the space station, showcasing the session's wide-ranging agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)