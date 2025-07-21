Left Menu

Tunisia's Shrinking Civil Society: The Arrest of Cherifa Riahi

Tunisian activist Cherifa Riahi was detained in May 2024, accused of aiding illegal migrants. Over a year later, she remains in prison amid broader repression of civil society by President Saied. Rights groups view her case as emblematic of Tunisia's retreat from its democratic gains post-Arab Spring.

21-07-2025
In a dramatic shift from its democratic progress post-Arab Spring, Tunisia faces intensifying repression of civil society. Activist Cherifa Riahi, arrested in May 2024 for allegedly assisting illegal migrants, remains imprisoned without charge, exemplifying the crackdown under President Kais Saied's rule.

Riahi, who supported sub-Saharan migrants with housing and medical aid, is part of a growing list of civil society figures detained on contested allegations. Her family decries the arrest, particularly the traumatic separation from her young children.

As Tunisia's government tightens its grip, civil society groups shrink under pressure, assets frozen, and public figures silenced. Despite criticism, Saied maintains he is preserving national unity against foreign influences, yet activists warn of the erosion of Tunisia's democratic freedoms.

