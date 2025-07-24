Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Voter Roll Revision

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is under fire for the contentious voter roll revision in Bihar, as opposition parties claim the move threatens to disenfranchise millions of legitimate voters. The intense scrutiny comes as the election body strives to maintain a transparent and accurate electoral process.

In response to the mounting criticism, Kumar defended the revision, emphasizing the necessity of a pure and transparent voter list as the bedrock of fair elections and a robust democracy. He highlighted that including ineligible voters goes against constitutional principles.

The Election Commission has discovered that over 52 lakh voters were absent at their registered addresses and 18 lakh have died. Amid the ongoing debate, citizens and political parties are urged to engage in the revision process by verifying and correcting voter lists to ensure electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)