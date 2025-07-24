Left Menu

Rwanda's Leadership Shift: New Prime Minister Announced

Rwanda's President, Paul Kagame, has appointed Justin Nsengiyumva, the former deputy governor of the central bank, as the new prime minister. Nsengiyumva, previously involved in a corruption case, replaces Edouard Ngirente. The decision was revealed by the government's spokesperson, with no official reason given for Ngirente's removal.

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has appointed Justin Nsengiyumva as the new prime minister. Nsengiyumva, who previously served as the deputy governor of the central bank, has been entrusted with the daily responsibilities of the Rwandan government.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, as the government spokesperson disclosed Nsengiyumva's appointment through a post on the platform X. Notably, Nsengiyumva has a PhD in economics from the University of Leicester and has also worked for the British government.

While Nsengiyumva's past includes a pardon for a corruption conviction, it hasn't deterred Kagame from entrusting him with the crucial leadership role. The former prime minister, Edouard Ngirente, expressed gratitude for his tenure. The switch in leadership comes ahead of elections held in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

