Opposition MPs Protest 'SIR' Voter Roll Revision in Parliament

In a striking demonstration of dissent, MPs from the INDIA bloc, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, engaged in a symbolic protest against the voter roll revision in Bihar, known as Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The event witnessed torn posters with 'SIR' emblazoned, discarded into a 'disposal bin' at the Parliament House.

The demonstrators argue the Modi government's revision aims to systematically disenfranchise votes from the poor, Dalits, tribals, minorities, and other vulnerable groups, potentially altering the constitutional fabric. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, among other leaders, accused the RSS-BJP of undermining electoral rights.

With the hashtag 'SIR- Loktantra Par Vaar,' opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, and TMC, marched and chanted slogans, demanding withdrawal of the SIR initiative and urging parliamentary discussion. Allegations of bias against the Election Commission further accentuated the protest narrative, warning of potential national implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)