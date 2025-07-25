Left Menu

Political Conspiracy Unfolds: Rabri Devi Alleges Murder Plot Against Son Tejashwi Yadav

Rabri Devi, former Bihar Chief Minister, accused the ruling JD(U)-BJP coalition of conspiring to murder her son Tejashwi Yadav ahead of the state assembly polls. She alleged past attempts on his life and criticized the government for their intimidation during legislative council sessions. Tensions mount as elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:09 IST
Rabri Devi
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling accusation, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has alleged that the ruling JD(U)-BJP coalition is conspiring to murder her son, Tejashwi Yadav, ahead of the forthcoming state assembly elections. Speaking exclusively to PTI-video, Devi claimed that attempts have been made on the young politician's life 'at least two, three or four times' in the past.

The allegations were brought to the forefront following incidents inside the assembly, where some ruling party members allegedly charged at Yadav, the opposition leader in Bihar's lower house. Rabri Devi stated, 'There is an attempt to murder Tejashwi. So many killings are taking place in Bihar, let there be one more. Who else, but the JD(U)-BJP is involved in this conspiracy.' She recounted an incident where a truck allegedly tried to run over Yadav's vehicle.

As political tensions rise, Rabri Devi, alongside opposition MLCs, staged a protest against government actions, including a controversial special intensive revision of electoral rolls. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's reactions to opposition legislators wearing black, and accusations exchanged with JD(U) and BJP leaders, have intensified the political discourse amidst Bihar's charged pre-election atmosphere.

