Cong slams BJP over appointment of stalking accused in Haryana AG office; seeks removal

The Congress on Friday slammed the BJP over the appointment of BJP MP Subhash Barala's son Vikas Barala, accused in a case of stalking, as a law officer in the office of the Haryana advocate general (AG) and sought its revocation.

The incident leading to the charges against Vikas occurred in 2017 when his father was the Haryana BJP chief. Subhash Barala is currently a Rajya Sabha MP.

The Congress strongly criticised the appointment of Vikas Barala. The Congress also took strong exception to the appointment in the AG's office of the younger sister of the judge who granted bail to Vikas Barala in January 2018.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC office here, Congress leader Mahima Singh urged the AG to immediately revoke these appointments.

Singh asked Haryana AG Pravindra Singh Chauhan and the BJP government to explain why thousands of proficient and able advocates were sidelined in favour of BJP loyalists to represent the critical cause of justice.

Vikas has been appointed as an assistant advocate general and will represent the state government before judicial platforms in the national capital.

His appointment is part of a broader recruitment of 100 law officers by the government, which was officially notified on July 18, according to an appointment order issued in this regard recently.

