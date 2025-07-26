Left Menu

Make in India Weapons Shine in Operation Sindoor Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significant role of 'Make in India' weapons in Operation Sindoor. Inaugurating several projects, he emphasized the development of infrastructure in Tamil Nadu and the importance of the FTA with the UK in achieving a progressive India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tuticorin | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:01 IST
Make in India Weapons Shine in Operation Sindoor Success
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the 'Make in India' initiative for its instrumental role in Operation Sindoor, where domestically produced weapons reportedly struck enemy targets effectively. He highlighted that these advancements have caused considerable unease among adversaries.

Addressing attendees after launching multiple projects, Modi reiterated his vision for a developed India and Tamil Nadu, placing emphasis on infrastructure and energy as pivotal to the state's progress. He underscored the importance of these sectors over the past 11 years in demonstrating the government's commitment to Tamil Nadu's growth.

Additionally, Modi discussed the Free Trade Agreement with the UK, noting its significance in accelerating the vision of a more prosperous India and Tamil Nadu. He reiterated the railway's role as a vital component of industrial advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025