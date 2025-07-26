Make in India Weapons Shine in Operation Sindoor Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the 'Make in India' initiative for its instrumental role in Operation Sindoor, where domestically produced weapons reportedly struck enemy targets effectively. He highlighted that these advancements have caused considerable unease among adversaries.

Addressing attendees after launching multiple projects, Modi reiterated his vision for a developed India and Tamil Nadu, placing emphasis on infrastructure and energy as pivotal to the state's progress. He underscored the importance of these sectors over the past 11 years in demonstrating the government's commitment to Tamil Nadu's growth.

Additionally, Modi discussed the Free Trade Agreement with the UK, noting its significance in accelerating the vision of a more prosperous India and Tamil Nadu. He reiterated the railway's role as a vital component of industrial advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)