Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Push for Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire

President Donald Trump has been actively engaging with leaders of Cambodia and Thailand to negotiate a ceasefire as border conflicts persist. His social media updates indicate ongoing efforts to mediate peace, highlighting the complexities faced in resolving international disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:10 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Push for Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to facilitate peace between Cambodia and Thailand amid escalating border skirmishes. On Saturday, Trump announced his diplomatic initiative via his social media, revealing that he had already communicated with Cambodian leaders.

Trump emphasized the ongoing dialogue, stating that he was prepared to reconnect with Cambodia based on feedback from the Thai side. He acknowledged the intricacies involved, describing the situation as complex.

These efforts underline Trump's role in international diplomacy, striving to mediate a peaceful resolution to the conflict that has extended into a third day of fighting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025