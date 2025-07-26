Trump's Diplomatic Push for Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire

President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to facilitate peace between Cambodia and Thailand amid escalating border skirmishes. On Saturday, Trump announced his diplomatic initiative via his social media, revealing that he had already communicated with Cambodian leaders.

Trump emphasized the ongoing dialogue, stating that he was prepared to reconnect with Cambodia based on feedback from the Thai side. He acknowledged the intricacies involved, describing the situation as complex.

These efforts underline Trump's role in international diplomacy, striving to mediate a peaceful resolution to the conflict that has extended into a third day of fighting.

