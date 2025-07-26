DMK's 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' Drive Reaches Milestone Amid CM's Hospital Stay

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, undeterred by his hospitalization, continued to monitor the DMK's 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' initiative, a key election campaign and membership drive.

Despite being advised to rest after experiencing sudden giddiness, Stalin remained engaged, obtaining feedback from senior party members on the progress of the campaign.

Stalin announced on social media platform 'X' that the party had achieved its membership enrollment target across 150 constituencies, highlighting the dedication of party members.

