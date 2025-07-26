Left Menu

DMK's 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' Drive Reaches Milestone Amid CM's Hospital Stay

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, despite being hospitalized, actively reviewed the DMK's 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' membership drive. He received positive feedback from party functionaries, celebrating the enrollment target achievement in 150 constituencies. Stalin shared his determination to stay involved despite medical advice to rest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:42 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, undeterred by his hospitalization, continued to monitor the DMK's 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' initiative, a key election campaign and membership drive.

Despite being advised to rest after experiencing sudden giddiness, Stalin remained engaged, obtaining feedback from senior party members on the progress of the campaign.

Stalin announced on social media platform 'X' that the party had achieved its membership enrollment target across 150 constituencies, highlighting the dedication of party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

