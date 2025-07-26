Karnataka Deputy CM Denies Allegations Involving Congress Leader
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed reports alleging Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala's meetings with state officials. Shivakumar confirmed Surjewala hasn't interacted with officials, emphasizing any issues would be addressed internally. He refrained from commenting on legal concerns raised by minister K N Rajanna.
In a statement on Saturday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed claims that Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala interacted with state government officials. He labeled the allegations as 'completely false', asserting that Surjewala neither met nor conversed with any officials.
According to Shivakumar, Surjewala would communicate any issues or corrections directly to the state government. 'This is our government,' Shivakumar stated, ensuring that any information exchange occurs within official channels and dismissing reports of unauthorized meetings.
When questioned about Karnataka Minister K N Rajanna's comments regarding the legality of such meetings, Shivakumar refrained from elaborating, stating that the Chief Minister had already addressed the matter. 'The Chief Minister has more information than I do,' he concluded.
