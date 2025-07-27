Uttar Pradesh MPs Shine: Sansad Ratna Awards 2025 Recognize Dedication
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated MPs Ravi Kishan and Praveen Patel for receiving the 'Sansad Ratna Award 2025'. The awards honored 17 MPs for outstanding parliamentary performance, alongside four special jury awards for contributions to parliamentary democracy. Awardees include notable names across various parties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-07-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 00:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the achievements of Lok Sabha MPs Ravi Kishan and Praveen Patel, who were honored with the prestigious 'Sansad Ratna Award 2025'.
Adityanath expressed his accolades through a post on X, emphasizing that the recognition was a testament to the MPs' dedication and efforts to represent public interests in Parliament.
The ceremony also conferred four special jury awards on seasoned parliamentarians, recognizing consistent contributions over three terms. Notable winners of the awards include MPs from various political parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia Ramps Up Aerial Assaults on Ukraine's Western Cities
Alleged Drone Strikes on ULFA(I) Camps Stir Controversy
Kaziranga's Feathered Diversity: A Glimpse into Grassland Avifauna
Glimpses into the Past: Unlocking Australia's Monsoon Secrets
Club World Cup: A Glimpse into FIFA's 2026 World Cup Ambitions