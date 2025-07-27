Uttar Pradesh MPs Shine: Sansad Ratna Awards 2025 Recognize Dedication

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the achievements of Lok Sabha MPs Ravi Kishan and Praveen Patel, who were honored with the prestigious 'Sansad Ratna Award 2025'.

Adityanath expressed his accolades through a post on X, emphasizing that the recognition was a testament to the MPs' dedication and efforts to represent public interests in Parliament.

The ceremony also conferred four special jury awards on seasoned parliamentarians, recognizing consistent contributions over three terms. Notable winners of the awards include MPs from various political parties.

