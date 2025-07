Israeli Military Announces Tactical Pause in Gaza Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

The Israeli military declared a 'tactical pause' in hostilities within three Gaza regions on Sunday. This action aims to counter growing humanitarian concerns due to ongoing conflicts.

Operations in Muwasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City will be suspended daily from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm local time. This approach addresses requirements for secure pathways enabling aid agencies to provide essential supplies across Gaza.

The pause follows increased international disapproval, highlighting the tragic toll on Palestinian civilians attempting to access vital resources. Concurrently, airdrops into Gaza are set to resume to alleviate the looming famine crisis. These humanitarian initiatives operate amidst continued military efforts against Hamas and other operatives in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)