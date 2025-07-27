India's Bold Moves: Operation Sindoor and Rising Space Aspirations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses Operation Sindoor, a military operation that showcased India's stance against terrorism. He hails a growing interest in space among children, with over 200 startups emerging in the sector. Meanwhile, Parliament anticipates debates around national security and foreign policy.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted on Sunday that Operation Sindoor firmly demonstrated India's resolve to act decisively against terrorism, sending a clear message to adversaries. The operation, aimed at terror targets in Pakistan, has infused a strong sense of self-reliance across the nation.
In a separate statement, Modi noted a burgeoning interest in space exploration among Indian youth, spurred by the return of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla from the International Space Station. This enthusiasm is evidenced by the rise of over 200 startups in the space sector.
As Parliament prepares for its monsoon session, attention turns to the anticipated intense debate over Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack, both central to discussions on national security and India's foreign policy strategy.
