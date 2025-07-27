Former Indian Presidents Unite: A Meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In a significant development, former President Ram Nath Kovind visited President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The meeting, confirmed by the President's office, underscores the ongoing dialogue amongst India's top leaders.

Kovind, a respected figure in Indian politics, also led a high-level committee focusing on the prospect of simultaneous elections. This initiative has sparked considerable discussion within political circles.

The meeting, widely shared on social media platforms, highlights the continued interaction and collaboration between current and former leaders to address India's complex political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)