Former Indian Presidents Unite: A Meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Former President Ram Nath Kovind met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Kovind, who also chaired a committee on simultaneous elections, engaged in discussions, highlighting his continued influence in Indian governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, former President Ram Nath Kovind visited President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The meeting, confirmed by the President's office, underscores the ongoing dialogue amongst India's top leaders.

Kovind, a respected figure in Indian politics, also led a high-level committee focusing on the prospect of simultaneous elections. This initiative has sparked considerable discussion within political circles.

The meeting, widely shared on social media platforms, highlights the continued interaction and collaboration between current and former leaders to address India's complex political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

