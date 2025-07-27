Left Menu

Exercise Bold Kurukshetra 2023: Strengthening India-Singapore Defence Ties

The 14th edition of Exercise Bold Kurukshetra, a joint India-Singapore military training under the UN mandate, will take place in Rajasthan's Jodhpur from July 27 to August 4, 2023. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and joint training capabilities, featuring tabletop exercises and culminating in an equipment display.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An India-Singapore joint military exercise, aimed at enhancing mutual defence cooperation and training capabilities, is set to unfold in Rajasthan's Jodhpur from July 27 to August 4, 2023. This 14th installment of Exercise Bold Kurukshetra will feature the 42 Singapore Armoured Regiment and India's Mechanised Infantry Regiment.

Structured as a tabletop exercise and computer-based wargame, the sessions are designed to validate mechanised warfare procedures, officials from the Indian Defence Ministry reported. The exercise culminates in a display of military equipment, highlighting the collaborative prowess of the two armies.

Adding to the event's symbolism, the 42 Singapore Armoured Regiment will ceremonially hand over their regimental flag to the Indian formation, signifying the temporary transfer of command. This year's engagements will notably strengthen the defence ties between the nations, promoting greater tactical and strategic collaboration under the United Nations mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

