U.S. Inches Toward Trade Deal with China

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled significant progress in trade negotiations with China, although he stopped short of revealing specific terms or conditions of the potential agreement.

Trump's comments were made during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland, underscoring ongoing efforts to address trade disparities.

"We're very close to a deal with China," Trump stated confidently to reporters, highlighting the intricate balancing act of international trade diplomacy.

