Sudan in Turmoil: RSF Establishes Parallel Government Amidst Rising Tensions

The crisis in Sudan deepens as a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), establishes a parallel government in the western Darfur region. This development follows escalating tensions and conflict with the country's military.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF commander, has been appointed as the head of a new 15-member sovereign council, marking a significant power shift in the region. The RSF, arising from the infamous Janjaweed militias, is accused of numerous atrocities and faces international sanctions.

The RSF's decision to form a rival administration comes five months after signing a controversial charter in Nairobi, Kenya. The internationally recognized government in Khartoum has condemned the RSF's actions as a threat to Sudan's unity, drawing parallels to the political divide in Libya.