Sudan in Turmoil: RSF Establishes Parallel Government Amidst Rising Tensions
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allies in Sudan have set up a parallel government in Darfur, escalating the nation's crisis. Led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF faces international condemnation for alleged war crimes. This divide threatens further conflict in Sudan, mirroring Libya's split governance scenario.
- Country:
- Egypt
The crisis in Sudan deepens as a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), establishes a parallel government in the western Darfur region. This development follows escalating tensions and conflict with the country's military.
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF commander, has been appointed as the head of a new 15-member sovereign council, marking a significant power shift in the region. The RSF, arising from the infamous Janjaweed militias, is accused of numerous atrocities and faces international sanctions.
The RSF's decision to form a rival administration comes five months after signing a controversial charter in Nairobi, Kenya. The internationally recognized government in Khartoum has condemned the RSF's actions as a threat to Sudan's unity, drawing parallels to the political divide in Libya.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- RSF
- Darfur
- paramilitary
- conflict
- government
- crisis
- war-crimes
- genocide
- allegations
ALSO READ
Conflicting Accounts Emerge from Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' Tour
Australia Holds Firm on Sovereignty Amid Tensions Over Taiwan Conflict
Fazlur Rehman Calls for Internal Change in PTI-Led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government
Moscow-Pyongyang Ties Deepen Amid Ukraine Conflict
Maharashtra Congress Faces Generational Exodus: A Crisis of Legacy