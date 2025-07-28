Operation Sindoor: Parliament Gripped by Fiery Debates Amid Protests

In a dramatic turn of events, the Indian Parliament is gearing up for a significant deliberation on Operation Sindoor, an audacious military initiative launched in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. While Congress MP Shashi Tharoor hinted at his possible silence during the session, his enigmatic remark, 'Maunvrat, maunvrat,' left the media abuzz.

The sixth day of the monsoon session saw significant turbulence, with both houses of Parliament adjourned until noon due to heated protests by opposition members. The protests focused on several issues, notably Operation Sindoor and a controversial voter list revision in Bihar. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reprimanded opposition MPs for disrupting proceedings, stressing the need for respectful conduct within Parliament.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju implored the opposition to maintain decorum while addressing the critical 16-hour long debate on Operation Sindoor. He underscored the importance of respecting India's armed forces and avoiding rhetoric that aligns with adversarial perspectives. As Parliament dives into this pivotal discussion, a clash of ideologies and political maneuvers is expected to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)