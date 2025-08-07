Left Menu

Congress Rallies Against Electoral Allegations in Karnataka

The Congress party is gearing up for a 'Vote Adhikar Rally' to address alleged electoral fraud during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. Prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will spearhead the event. The rally aims to initiate a larger movement against electoral irregularities nationwide.

Updated: 07-08-2025 17:47 IST
  • India

The Congress party is preparing for a major rally in Karnataka, called the 'Vote Adhikar Rally,' aimed at addressing allegations of electoral fraud during the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The event is expected to be a mega show of strength, led by prominent figures such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi.

The rally will take place at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on August 8, and seeks to highlight what the Congress perceives as vote theft in the electoral process. Party leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, are organizing the rally to use Karnataka as a launchpad for a larger movement against alleged electoral fraud.

The rally not only serves as a protest but also comes at a time when the Bihar assembly elections are approaching. Congress is focused on exposing alleged collusion between the Election Commission of India and the ruling BJP, signaling that the time for such allegations to be addressed is now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

