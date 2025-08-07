Race for India's Vice Presidency Begins: Key Dates and Process Unveiled

The nomination process for electing India's next vice president commenced with the Election Commission's official notification. The vacancy arose following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, who cited health concerns before his term's scheduled end in 2027.

Candidates must file nominations by August 21, with scrutiny on August 22 and withdrawal by August 25. The vice president, the second-highest constitutional authority, is elected under a system of proportional representation by a secret ballot of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members.

The ruling NDA, with substantial support in both Houses, appears poised for a favorable outcome. The election will decide the successor as the position remains vacant, awaiting the arrival of a new officeholder.

(With inputs from agencies.)