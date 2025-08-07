Dimple Yadav Criticizes EC-BJP Alliance Over Bihar's Draft Electoral Rolls

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of collusion, claiming this alliance threatens India's democratic system and Constitution. "The SIR system is being manipulated by the Election Commission," Yadav alleged, citing a reduction of 61 lakh voters, which she termed an assault on democracy.

On the other hand, the Election Commission maintains that no political parties have submitted any claims or objections concerning the draft electoral rolls in Bihar. They commit to ensuring no eligible voter is excluded and no ineligible person is added, urging parties to help rectify errors as the draft was published on August 1.

While the ECI has received 5,015 individual claims and objections, alongside 27,517 new elector forms for those turning 18, the process has ignited a political controversy. As per SIR orders, deletions require comprehensive investigations and fair hearings, yet the opposition INDIA bloc warns that this revision could lead to significant voter exclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)