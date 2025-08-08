Left Menu

A Show of Unity: Scindia and Singh Surprise with Public Display of Harmony

Political adversaries Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh surprised attendees by displaying camaraderie at a school event. The unexpected unity between the BJP minister and the Congress leader was highlighted when Scindia invited Singh on stage, marking a rare moment of congeniality amid their rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:11 IST
A Show of Unity: Scindia and Singh Surprise with Public Display of Harmony
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, fierce political adversaries Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh appeared together in camaraderie during a school event, leaving onlookers visibly taken aback.

The two leaders, typically embattled and representing opposite sides of India's political spectrum, demonstrated unexpected unity. Scindia invited Singh to join him onstage, and both interacted warmly.

This rare show of amicability amidst their enduring rivalry has rapidly attracted public attention, with social media lauding Scindia's grace in an atmosphere often defined by political acrimony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025