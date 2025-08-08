Left Menu

Global Leaders Engage in Strategic Dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed U.S. President Trump's envoy visiting Moscow. They also talked about trade, economic, and investment cooperation during a phone call. The discussion signals ongoing international diplomatic interactions focused on strategic economic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:28 IST
Global Leaders Engage in Strategic Dialogue
Russian President Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a diplomatic call on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Moscow this week.

The Kremlin's statement confirmed that the leaders conversed about strengthening economic ties and exploring investment opportunities.

This dialogue underscores the focus on enhancing global economic partnerships amidst evolving international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025