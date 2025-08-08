Global Leaders Engage in Strategic Dialogue
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed U.S. President Trump's envoy visiting Moscow. They also talked about trade, economic, and investment cooperation during a phone call. The discussion signals ongoing international diplomatic interactions focused on strategic economic partnerships.
In a diplomatic call on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Moscow this week.
The Kremlin's statement confirmed that the leaders conversed about strengthening economic ties and exploring investment opportunities.
This dialogue underscores the focus on enhancing global economic partnerships amidst evolving international relations.
