BJP MP Faces Renewed Threats Amid Parliament Sessions

Telangana BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao received another death threat, marking the sixth call since June. The latest came while he was in Delhi for a Parliament session. The alleged caller threatened his life by evening. The police have enhanced security after being informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:19 IST
Telangana BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao has received a new death threat, the sixth since June, according to his office.

The threatening call was made while Rao, a Lok Sabha member from Medak, attended a Parliament session in Delhi. The caller ominously warned they were in Hyderabad and would kill him by evening.

Authorities have been alerted to the threat, and police have bolstered the MP's security, providing armed personnel and an escort vehicle. Previous threats were reportedly from individuals claiming to be Maoists in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

