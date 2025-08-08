Zelenskiy Optimistic About Possible Ceasefire with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism about achieving a ceasefire with Russia, highlighting strong collaboration with international allies. He mentioned ongoing talks with global leaders and emphasized continuous engagement with the United States, revealing that national security advisers would hold discussions on the same day.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism on Friday about the possibility of securing at least a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Russia. The progress hinges on applying adequate pressure on Russia, according to Zelenskiy, emphasizing the vital role of international cooperation.
In his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskiy revealed he had conducted numerous conversations with world leaders, with the continued support of the United States being critical. He ensured that his administration maintains continuous communication with international allies.
Zelenskiy announced that national security advisers from Ukraine and allied nations would convene discussions later that day. These talks are seen as pivotal in strategizing for a ceasefire and bolstering support for Ukraine on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Myanmar Allies Amid Strategic Resource Concerns
AUKUS Allies in Action: Strengthening Security and Boosting Ties
U.S. Moves to Ease Oil Sanctions on Venezuela: A Policy Shift in Energy Diplomacy
Macron Shakes Global Diplomacy: France Recognises Palestine Amidst Growing Tensions
US Sanctions Lift on Myanmar Generals' Allies Sparks Policy Shift Concerns