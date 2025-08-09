U.S. Eases Defense Ties with Azerbaijan
President Donald Trump announced the lifting of restrictions on U.S.-Azerbaijan defense cooperation. The announcement was made during a meeting with Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders at the White House. Additional details are yet to be disclosed.
In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the lifting of defense cooperation restrictions between the United States and Azerbaijan on Friday. The decision marks a notable development in international relations, highlighting potential strategic realignments in the region.
The announcement was made during a pivotal meeting at the White House that included Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The discussions underscore the delicate balance of diplomacy among these nations.
While the announcement itself signals a major policy change, further specifics regarding the implications and scope of the new defense cooperation agreements have not yet been made public.
