Trump's Bold Move: Meeting with Putin in Alaska

In a potentially significant diplomatic development, President Donald Trump has declared he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska to explore ending the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

The announcement, made via social media, raised eyebrows globally, given the strategic importance and complexity of the Ukraine conflict. The summit's outcome remains uncertain, as differences persist between Moscow and Kyiv regarding peace terms.

While Trump's decision to host Putin on US soil marks a significant shift from previous diplomatic protocols, analysts warn this could risk sidelining Ukraine in the negotiation process.

