In an unexpected diplomatic turn, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin set for August 15 in Alaska. The summit's pivotal focus is to negotiate an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine, potentially involving territorial exchanges between the concerned parties.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated possible progress towards a ceasefire, dependent on continued diplomatic pressure on Russia. As reports surface regarding U.S.-Russian talks solidifying Moscow's territorial control during the invasion, the potential terms could present political challenges for the Ukrainian leadership.

International reactions encompass cautious optimism, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressing hopes for a freeze in conflict. Meanwhile, the U.S.'s decision to impose tariffs signal mounting pressure on Moscow, reflecting Trump's mixed strategy balancing diplomacy and economic sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)