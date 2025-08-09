Trump's Unprecedented Lead on LA28 Task Force
LA28 Chairman Casey Wasserman supports President Trump's decision to head a White House task force for the 2028 Olympics. Despite controversy, Wasserman emphasizes governmental commitment as crucial. Trump’s involvement follows past precedents, aiming for a well-coordinated Olympic effort alongside 36 federal agencies to ensure success and security.
LA28 Chairman Casey Wasserman defended President Donald Trump's controversial decision to lead the White House task force for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Wasserman argued it highlights the federal government's commitment to the Games, despite criticisms from various quarters.
Noting that past administrations have also involved high-level leadership in organizing Olympic events, Wasserman pointed to Vice President Al Gore's similar role in the 1996 Atlanta Games. This move, he insists, is merely an affirmation of the federal support necessary for a successful event.
The task force, created by executive order, will tackle security, transportation, and other logistical issues. Wasserman's remarks underscore the importance of a unified federal approach, which includes cooperation with 36 federal agencies to avoid fragmented efforts. Trump's continued engagement with high-profile sports events marks a consistent theme in his administration.
