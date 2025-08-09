Sharad Pawar Demands Inquiry into 'Vote Theft' Allegations

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has urged the Election Commission to conduct a detailed investigation into allegations of 'vote theft' made by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Pawar expressed concerns over the electoral process's integrity and criticized the Commission's request for an affidavit from Gandhi.

Gandhi alleged a 'huge criminal fraud' in the elections, claiming collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission. He argued that vote theft occurred in multiple states, demanding an inquiry to uncover the truth. Pawar supported Gandhi's call for transparency, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the election body's credibility.

The Election Commission, however, defended its stance, accusing Gandhi of reiterating settled allegations and asking for a written declaration from him. Pawar's remarks have sparked significant political debates, highlighting the ongoing tensions surrounding India's electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)