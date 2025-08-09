Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Demands Inquiry into 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief, called for a comprehensive probe by the Election Commission into Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft'. Pawar criticized the Election Commission's demand for an affidavit from Gandhi and emphasized the need for transparency to protect the electoral process's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:36 IST
Sharad Pawar Demands Inquiry into 'Vote Theft' Allegations
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has urged the Election Commission to conduct a detailed investigation into allegations of 'vote theft' made by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Pawar expressed concerns over the electoral process's integrity and criticized the Commission's request for an affidavit from Gandhi.

Gandhi alleged a 'huge criminal fraud' in the elections, claiming collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission. He argued that vote theft occurred in multiple states, demanding an inquiry to uncover the truth. Pawar supported Gandhi's call for transparency, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the election body's credibility.

The Election Commission, however, defended its stance, accusing Gandhi of reiterating settled allegations and asking for a written declaration from him. Pawar's remarks have sparked significant political debates, highlighting the ongoing tensions surrounding India's electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025