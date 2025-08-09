Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations Stir Political Controversy

Tensions heightened as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft' came under scrutiny from the Election Commission (EC). The EC urged Gandhi to either substantiate his claims with a signed declaration or formally apologize for what it described as 'fake' charges.

This development follows an ongoing exchange of accusations between Gandhi and EC officials, with the leader accusing irregularities in electoral rolls in three states. Chief electoral officers have requested that Gandhi provide specific names affected by the alleged discrepancies, alongside a compliant declaration.

The situation has also seen the BJP lobby for Gandhi to step down from the Lok Sabha, challenging him to relinquish his position if he lacks confidence in the EC's integrity. Meanwhile, Gandhi has stood his ground, citing his oath to uphold the Constitution in lieu of signing any declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)