Akhilesh Yadav Labels BJP as 'World University of Electoral Corruption'

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), labeling it a 'world university of electoral corruption.'

In a recent post on the social media platform X, Yadav accused the ruling party of both denying citizens their rights and manipulating voter lists to undermine democracy.

Yadav claimed that the BJP, along with corrupt officials, alters voter lists and uses fake supporters to skew election results in its favor. He warned the public about the party's tactics and urged vigilance against such electoral malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)