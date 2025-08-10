Akhilesh Yadav Labels BJP as 'World University of Electoral Corruption'
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of being a 'world university of electoral corruption', manipulating votes and denying rights. He alleged BJP's involvement in fraudulent activities during elections, appealing to the public to recognize its tactics aimed at damaging democracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), labeling it a 'world university of electoral corruption.'
In a recent post on the social media platform X, Yadav accused the ruling party of both denying citizens their rights and manipulating voter lists to undermine democracy.
Yadav claimed that the BJP, along with corrupt officials, alters voter lists and uses fake supporters to skew election results in its favor. He warned the public about the party's tactics and urged vigilance against such electoral malpractice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Siddaramaiah echoes Rahul’s views on ‘electoral fraud’, ‘voter list manipulation’
PM Modi hails Chola-era 'Kudavolai system' for democracy, says it predates UK's Magna Carta.
BJP Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy via Foreign Infiltrators
Devotion and Democracy: Uttarakhand's Shravan Celebrations and Panchayat Elections
Youth Congress Protests Against Alleged Voter List Manipulation in Bihar