Opposition Unity: INDIA Bloc's Strategy in Vice Presidential Race

The INDIA bloc is strategizing to present a united front for the forthcoming vice presidential elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is at the forefront, reaching out to opposition parties to build consensus on a joint candidate, sources revealed on Sunday.

While formal talks on selecting a candidate have yet to take place, backchannel discussions are actively ongoing among INDIA bloc partners. The opposition coalition aims to demonstrate political strength, regardless of the election's outcome.

This coordinated effort comes amid rising unity among INDIA constituents, who seek to address electoral concerns such as the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in Bihar and alleged irregularities. Recent meetings showcase their dedication to challenging perceived electoral discrepancies attributed to the BJP and the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)