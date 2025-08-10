Left Menu

Congress Intensifies Statehood Campaign in J-K with Hunger Strike

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress commenced a chain hunger strike as part of its 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' campaign, aiming for the restoration of statehood. Led by PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, the strike seeks to apply pressure on the government, highlighting ongoing efforts across 20 districts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:39 IST
Congress Intensifies Statehood Campaign in J-K with Hunger Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress unit in Jammu and Kashmir has initiated a chain hunger strike under the 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' campaign, advocating for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory. This move is part of a broader strategy to intensify efforts against the government's stance.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra spearheaded the protest, joined by party leaders and workers, including ex-ministers and legislators, at Maharaja Hari Singh's statue on the Tawi bridge. The hunger strike, originally planned for both Srinagar and Jammu, began on a Sunday due to delays caused by the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Due to administrative restrictions, the event location was moved to the party's headquarters at Shaheed Chowk. The campaign involves prominent figures such as Raman Bhalla and Mula Ram, aiming to sustain pressure on the government, having conducted marches and outreach programs across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025