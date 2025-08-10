Congress Intensifies Statehood Campaign in J-K with Hunger Strike
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress commenced a chain hunger strike as part of its 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' campaign, aiming for the restoration of statehood. Led by PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, the strike seeks to apply pressure on the government, highlighting ongoing efforts across 20 districts in the region.
The Congress unit in Jammu and Kashmir has initiated a chain hunger strike under the 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' campaign, advocating for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory. This move is part of a broader strategy to intensify efforts against the government's stance.
Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra spearheaded the protest, joined by party leaders and workers, including ex-ministers and legislators, at Maharaja Hari Singh's statue on the Tawi bridge. The hunger strike, originally planned for both Srinagar and Jammu, began on a Sunday due to delays caused by the Raksha Bandhan festival.
Due to administrative restrictions, the event location was moved to the party's headquarters at Shaheed Chowk. The campaign involves prominent figures such as Raman Bhalla and Mula Ram, aiming to sustain pressure on the government, having conducted marches and outreach programs across the state.
