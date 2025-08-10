Controversy Unveiled: Congress Demands Investigation into Voter List Irregularities

The Congress party, led by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive audit of alleged irregularities in the voters' list from the last Lok Sabha elections.

Venugopal highlighted that in 48 constituencies, candidates from the INDIA bloc narrowly lost by fewer than 50,000 votes, prompting the need for thorough scrutiny.

Addressing reporters in Alappuzha, Venugopal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of assuming office without a legitimate mandate, citing Rahul Gandhi's claims of electoral fraud. Gandhi had purportedly revealed significant malpractices in the voters' list, and Venugopal urged the Election Commission to address these concerns.

