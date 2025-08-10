Israel's Determined Stand Against Hamas

In a statement made on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's need to conclusively 'complete the job' by defeating Hamas, citing the group's continuous refusal to disarm.

Netanyahu announced at a news conference his administration's latest plans to initiate a new offensive aimed specifically at tackling two remaining strongholds controlled by Hamas in Gaza.

The prime minister's declarations underline Israel's ongoing commitment to neutralizing threats posed by the Palestinian group as part of its broader security strategy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)