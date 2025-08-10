Political Tensions Rise Over Disaster Remarks
BJP leader Wasim Khan criticized former SP MP S T Hasan's remarks connecting natural disasters in Uttarakhand to actions against religious sites. Khan warned of potential protests at the SP Mumbai office, denouncing the comments as an attempt to politicize a national tragedy. The BJP demanded disciplinary action against Hasan.
- Country:
- India
Political tensions escalated as BJP leader Wasim Khan criticized former Samajwadi Party MP S T Hasan for his controversial remarks linking natural disasters in Uttarakhand to actions taken against places of worship.
Speaking to reporters, Khan condemned Hasan's comments as 'shameful', suggesting they were an attempt to politicize a national tragedy for communal gain. Khan warned that the BJP would stage protests at the SP's Mumbai office if needed.
Amidst growing political turmoil, Khan demanded Hasan's removal from the SP, giving the party a three-day ultimatum. In protest, Khan and BJP supporters rallied in Mumbai, voicing concerns over the SP's actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
