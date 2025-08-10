Political Tensions Rise Over Disaster Remarks

Political tensions escalated as BJP leader Wasim Khan criticized former Samajwadi Party MP S T Hasan for his controversial remarks linking natural disasters in Uttarakhand to actions taken against places of worship.

Speaking to reporters, Khan condemned Hasan's comments as 'shameful', suggesting they were an attempt to politicize a national tragedy for communal gain. Khan warned that the BJP would stage protests at the SP's Mumbai office if needed.

Amidst growing political turmoil, Khan demanded Hasan's removal from the SP, giving the party a three-day ultimatum. In protest, Khan and BJP supporters rallied in Mumbai, voicing concerns over the SP's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)