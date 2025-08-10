Political Turmoil in Pulivendula: Accusations of Undermining Democracy
Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP president, accuses Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of subverting democracy in local bypolls through alleged misuse of power, conspiracies, and voter suppression. Despite alleged attacks on party members, Jagan remains optimistic about truth prevailing. No response yet from the opposing Telugu Desam Party.
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president, Jagan Mohan Reddy, leveled serious allegations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of undermining democracy. In a fervent post on 'X', Reddy claimed that Naidu is bypassing genuine public support by abusing police power and engaging in deceitful tactics to seize control.
Jagan alleged rampant police misconduct since by-election notifications were issued, with multiple YSRCP members allegedly being targeted to suppress their voices. Notably, he recounted incidents of violence against YSRCP leaders, including an attack during a wedding event and an attempted murder attempt on two prominent figures of the party.
Jagan accused the ruling government of manipulating the election process by displacing polling booths to disadvantage YSRCP voters and attempting to suppress press coverage. Despite the challenges, he expressed faith in justice prevailing, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has yet to comment on these allegations.
