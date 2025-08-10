Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Pulivendula: Accusations of Undermining Democracy

Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP president, accuses Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of subverting democracy in local bypolls through alleged misuse of power, conspiracies, and voter suppression. Despite alleged attacks on party members, Jagan remains optimistic about truth prevailing. No response yet from the opposing Telugu Desam Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:48 IST
Political Turmoil in Pulivendula: Accusations of Undermining Democracy
Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president, Jagan Mohan Reddy, leveled serious allegations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of undermining democracy. In a fervent post on 'X', Reddy claimed that Naidu is bypassing genuine public support by abusing police power and engaging in deceitful tactics to seize control.

Jagan alleged rampant police misconduct since by-election notifications were issued, with multiple YSRCP members allegedly being targeted to suppress their voices. Notably, he recounted incidents of violence against YSRCP leaders, including an attack during a wedding event and an attempted murder attempt on two prominent figures of the party.

Jagan accused the ruling government of manipulating the election process by displacing polling booths to disadvantage YSRCP voters and attempting to suppress press coverage. Despite the challenges, he expressed faith in justice prevailing, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has yet to comment on these allegations.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025