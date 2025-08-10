YSRCP Accuses TDP of Election Misconduct Amidst Upcoming Polls

Ahead of the August 12 MPTC and ZPTC elections, a delegation of YSRCP leaders met with State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney on Sunday to raise concerns about alleged misconduct by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The YSRCP accused the ruling party of misusing power, unauthorized polling center changes, and influencing police actions.

The YSRCP demands an inquiry into the alleged misconduct and urges for fair elections. They claim the TDP is fostering anarchy and warns of court action should the State Election Commission (SEC) fail to act impartially.

By-elections were prompted by the passing of ZPTC member C Maheshwar Reddy two years ago, prompting elections in various districts including Chittoor and Kadapa.

(With inputs from agencies.)