Left Menu

YSRCP Accuses TDP of Election Misconduct Amidst Upcoming Polls

YSRCP leaders have lodged complaints with the State Election Commissioner about alleged malpractice by the TDP before the MPTC and ZPTC elections. They claim TDP is abusing its power, making unauthorized changes to polling centers, and influencing law enforcement actions, especially near the Pulivendula by-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:50 IST
YSRCP Accuses TDP of Election Misconduct Amidst Upcoming Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the August 12 MPTC and ZPTC elections, a delegation of YSRCP leaders met with State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney on Sunday to raise concerns about alleged misconduct by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The YSRCP accused the ruling party of misusing power, unauthorized polling center changes, and influencing police actions.

The YSRCP demands an inquiry into the alleged misconduct and urges for fair elections. They claim the TDP is fostering anarchy and warns of court action should the State Election Commission (SEC) fail to act impartially.

By-elections were prompted by the passing of ZPTC member C Maheshwar Reddy two years ago, prompting elections in various districts including Chittoor and Kadapa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025