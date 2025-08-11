Trump's Bold Plan: Evict Homeless and Jail Criminals in D.C.

President Donald Trump pledged on Sunday to address the homeless situation and crime in Washington, D.C., by evicting the homeless and jailing criminals. This comes despite the city's mayor denying any surge in crime.

The White House has yet to clarify the legal framework under which Trump plans to operate. The president controls only federal properties in the city. He is expected to reveal more on these plans during an upcoming press conference aimed at curbing crime in D.C.

The move follows a violent incident involving a Trump administration staffer. Federal law enforcement personnel have been deployed in the city since, though D.C.'s mayor points out that recent crime statistics show a decline. Legal and governmental challenges may arise if Trump seeks greater control over the city.

