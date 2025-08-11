Left Menu

Voter List Controversy in Thrissur: CPI Leader Alleges BJP Manipulation

Senior CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar accuses the BJP of voter list manipulation for Suresh Gopi's victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat. Kumar, defeated by a large margin, intends to take legal action supported by media reports. Congress also raises similar concerns about the electoral roll.

Updated: 11-08-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar has intensified his allegations against the BJP over alleged voter list manipulation, linking it to their landmark victory in Thrissur during the 2024 general election. Kumar, the Left candidate, claims that such irregularities ensured BJP's win.

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, now a Union Minister, secured the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat with a margin exceeding 74,000 votes. The former state minister Kumar announced plans to approach the court, armed with evidence, to prove BJP's alleged wrongdoing in manipulating the voter list.

Despite alerting the Election Commission, Kumar was advised to file a formal complaint. Citing media investigations, he noted instances of unauthorized voter additions. Both the CPI and Congress have been vocal about the alleged voter list manipulation, demanding accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

