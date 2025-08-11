Left Menu

Notorious Criminal and Former Assembly Candidate Killed in Police Encounter

Surya Narayan Hansda, a wanted criminal involved in multiple cases and a former assembly candidate from Jharkhand, was killed in a police encounter in Godda district after attempting to escape custody. Hansda, who contested elections under various party tickets, was notorious in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Godda | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Surya Narayan Hansda, a notorious figure in Jharkhand's political and criminal landscape, met his end in a police encounter early Monday. Wanted in multiple cases, Hansda tried to flee from custody in the Godda district, leading to a fatal exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

Hansda had been apprehended in Deoghar by Godda police on Sunday. During interrogation, he confessed to having hidden weapons and divulged information about his criminal associates. Acting on his confession, authorities escorted him to the Lalmatia forest where a confrontation ensued, culminating in his death.

A familiar name in Jharkhand's assembly elections, Hansda's political career was marked by repeated attempts to secure the Borio constituency seat. Despite multiple efforts, including as a BJP candidate in 2019, he failed to succeed in capturing a legislative seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

