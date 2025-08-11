Democracy at Risk: Uddhav Thackeray Slams Detention of Opposition MPs

In a bold statement against the ruling party, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), denounced the detention of Opposition MPs by the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of undermining democracy.

Thackeray contended that the government has sabotaged democratic norms by apprehending MPs protesting the Election Commission's role in alleged electoral manipulation.

The protest, initiated by leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, was halted by police, sparking drama as MPs, including women representatives, defied barriers to raise their voices against electoral discrepancies in Bihar.

