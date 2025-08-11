Democracy at Risk: Uddhav Thackeray Slams Detention of Opposition MPs
Uddhav Thackeray criticized the BJP-led Centre for detaining Opposition MPs in New Delhi during a protest march against the Election Commission. The march, part of a fight against alleged electoral roll manipulation in Bihar, ended in high drama as police detained the MPs, highlighting tensions in India's democracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold statement against the ruling party, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), denounced the detention of Opposition MPs by the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of undermining democracy.
Thackeray contended that the government has sabotaged democratic norms by apprehending MPs protesting the Election Commission's role in alleged electoral manipulation.
The protest, initiated by leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, was halted by police, sparking drama as MPs, including women representatives, defied barriers to raise their voices against electoral discrepancies in Bihar.
