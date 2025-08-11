Left Menu

Democracy at Risk: Uddhav Thackeray Slams Detention of Opposition MPs

Uddhav Thackeray criticized the BJP-led Centre for detaining Opposition MPs in New Delhi during a protest march against the Election Commission. The march, part of a fight against alleged electoral roll manipulation in Bihar, ended in high drama as police detained the MPs, highlighting tensions in India's democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:25 IST
Democracy at Risk: Uddhav Thackeray Slams Detention of Opposition MPs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement against the ruling party, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), denounced the detention of Opposition MPs by the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of undermining democracy.

Thackeray contended that the government has sabotaged democratic norms by apprehending MPs protesting the Election Commission's role in alleged electoral manipulation.

The protest, initiated by leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, was halted by police, sparking drama as MPs, including women representatives, defied barriers to raise their voices against electoral discrepancies in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025