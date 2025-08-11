Trump's Stand: No Deal with Nvidia on Chinese GPU Sales
President Donald Trump hinted at not striking a deal with Nvidia, the AI chip leader helmed by CEO Jensen Huang, for the sale of next-gen GPUs to China. While he hasn't completely ruled out the possibility, Trump's stance remains cautious regarding the advanced Blackwell chip offering.
In a notable announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated on Monday his hesitation to broker a deal with Nvidia for selling their next-generation GPU in China. Nvidia, a leading American AI chip company, is spearheaded by CEO Jensen Huang.
Trump mentioned Nvidia's latest technology, stating, "Jensen also has the new chip, the Blackwell." While expressing reluctance, Trump has not entirely dismissed the idea, suggesting it remains possible under certain circumstances.
This development could significantly impact Nvidia's international business strategy, especially concerning sales in the Chinese market, where advanced GPU technology is in high demand.
